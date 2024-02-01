The retail condo that previously housed the 9/11 Tribute Center will soon be home to an institute dedicated to preserving the history of Polish people.

The Pilecki Institute signed a 15-year lease for 35,000 square feet inside Thor Equities’ retail condominium at 88 Greenwich Street, The Real Deal first reported. Asking rent was $60 per square foot, according to Thor.

This will be the first location outside of Europe for Pilecki, which has outposts in Warsaw and Augustów in Poland along with one in Berlin, according to its website. It plans to open within the next 12 months, according to Thor.

Pilecki will take over the majority of Thor’s 50,000-square-foot retail condo at the base of the 37-story, 450,000-square-foot Greenwich Club Residences. Thor partnered with Buttonwood Development to buy the entire building in 2005 for about $200 million and in 2014 got full control of the condo after it bought out Buttonwood’s stake for $25 million, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

“The Pilecki Institute’s decision to open at 88 Greenwich is a testament to the building’s excellent location and underscores the importance of having a presence in the New York City market,” Melissa Gliatta, the COO of Thor, said in a statement. “We are pleased to welcome them to their new home and support their important mission.”

It’s unclear if there were any brokers involved in the deal.

Pilecki’s new home was previously occupied by the 9/11 Tribute Museum, which took 35,000 square feet at 88 Greenwich in 2017, as CO previously reported.

But the center hit hard times once the pandemic hit and visitation plummeted. It permanently shuttered in 2022, a month before the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Other tenants in the 88 Greenwich retail condo include Dunkin’, 7-Eleven and pet grooming chain Lucky Paws.

