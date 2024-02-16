Pella Windows Opening its Doors in Bethesda

Pella Windows, a window and door company based in Pella, Iowa, has inked 2,479 square feet for a showroom at Crescent Gateway, a mixed-use retail center in Bethesda, Md.

Located at 6917 Arlington Road, the property was built in 1966 and renovated in 2003 after Bethesda-based Harvey Property Management acquired it, according to public records.

The three-story property consists of 30,586 square feet of retail space and 112,362 square feet of office space above the retail component.

The rent was not disclosed, but space in the center is listed at around $55 per square foot on Commercial Café. Pella Windows will open later this spring.

The company has several showrooms around the Washington, D.C., metro area, including at 8150 Leesburg Pike in Tysons, Va., and locations in Gaithersburg and Beltsville, Md.

Crescent Gateway’s tenant roster also includes CVS Pharmacy and FVCbank.

The property is adjacent to Bethesda Row, Federal Realty’s 536,000-square-foot mixed-use neighborhood in Montgomery County, and minutes away from the Bethesda Metro station.

Brandon Howard of Divaris Real Estate represented the landlord in the deal. The tenant’s rep was not immediately clear.

