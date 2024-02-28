Marty Burger.
Industry  ·  Players
New York City

Ex-Silverstein CEO Marty Burger Launches His Own Real Estate Firm

By Rebecca Baird-Remba
Union Square, San Francisco.
Leases  ·  Sales
National

Bay It Forward: The Case for Optimism in San Francisco Retail

By Mark Hallum
Raoul Thomas.
Players
Washington DC

CGI Merchant Group’s Raoul Thomas On His American Dream

By Chava Gourarie