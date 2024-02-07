Former HFZ Exec Nir Meir Indicted in $86M Fraud Case

Developer Nir Meir was indicted with five other real estate executives for allegedly stealing at least $86 million in a years-long fraud scheme, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced Wednesday afternoon.

HFZ Capital Group and construction firm Omnibuild allegedly swindled investors, contractors and city tax collectors during Meir’s five-year stint as second-in-command at HFZ, according to the DA’s office. The case largely centers on the construction of The XI condominium development in Chelsea, where prosecutors claim the defendants pocketed $253 million in four years.

SEE ALSO: Investment Sales Drops Across Nearly All Asset Classes in Brooklyn in 2023

Meir, HFZ head of construction Athony Marrone and project manager Louis Della-Peruta were indicted on Wednesday, along with Omnibuild Co-CEO John Mingione, project manager Roy Galifi and accountant Kevin Stewart.

The executives, along with HFZ and Omnibuild, were indicted Wednesday on a range of charges including larceny, conspiracy, falsifying business records, tax fraud and money laundering, according to prosecutors.

Meir was arrested in Florida Tuesday and is awaiting extradition to New York, a spokesperson for the Manhattan district attorney’s office said.

“These indictments depict allegations of widespread fraud within the real estate industry primarily spearheaded by one man: Nir Meir,” Bragg said in a statement. “My office’s Rackets Bureau is laser-focused on fraud in the construction and real estate industries and will continue to root out people who steal from investors and corrupt the market.”

Omnibuild spokesperson Josh Vlasto said in a statement that the construction firm was innocent and also a victim of HFZ.

“The evidence will show that HFZ stole from Omnibuild as it did from many others,” Vlasto said. “We absolutely maintain our innocence and look forward to continuing to work with the DA to bring about this result as quickly as possible.”

Stewart, Galifi, Marrone and Mingione were arraigned on Wednesday and all pleaded not guilty. Mingione was released on a $500,000 bond, Marrone on a $300,000 bond, Galifi on a $100,000 bond and Steward had no bail set.

Della-Peruta will surrender on Thursday, according to the DA.

HFZ’s lawyer, Charles Clayman, and Omnibuild’s lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

This is a developing story.

Abigail Nehring can be reached at anehring@commercialobserver.com.