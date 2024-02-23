Law Firm Williams & Connolly Expands to 313K SF at The Wharf

Law firm Williams & Connolly is tacking on an additional 25,459 square feet to its already enormous footprint at 670 Maine Avenue SW at The Wharf in Washington, D.C.

The expansion brings Williams & Connolly’s office to a total of 313,485 square feet at The Wharf office complex, where it pre-leased 290,000 square feet at 670 and 680 Maine Avenue SW — both of which span approximately 547,000 square feet combined — in 2018, the Washington Business Journal first reported.

Asking rent and the length of the lease were not disclosed by a spokesperson for the developers, Hoffman & Associates and Madison Marquette.

Jon McAvoy, chief investment officer at Hoffman & Associates, said in a statement, “This demonstrates the demand for premier office space in a world-class location like The Wharf, a vibrant neighborhood with a wide variety of offerings.”

Amy Bowser and Will Donohue of CBRE (CBRE) represented the landlord in the deal while Scott Hoffman, also from CBRE, negotiated on behalf of the tenant. The brokerage did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Construction for the $3.6 billion development launched in 2018 and wrapped in 2022, about the time that Williams & Connolly moved in, occupying the entirety of 680 Maine Avenue SW.

In the short time since it opened, The Wharf has reached over 90 percent occupancy. One of the most recent deals was for law firm Kelley Drye & Warren, which leased 65,000 square feet in September 2023 at 670 Main, according to the landlord.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.