Kelley Drye & Warren Downsizes to New Office at The Wharf

National law firm Kelley Drye & Warren will be relocating its Washington, D.C., office from Georgetown to The Wharf.

The firm inked a 65,000-square-foot lease at 670 Maine Avenue SW, an 11-story building at the mile-long, $3.6 billion development along D.C.’s waterfront, developed by a joint venture between Hoffman & Associates and Madison Marquette.

SEE ALSO: Another SoCal Office Sells at a Big Loss

The move represents a significant downsize from the Kelley Drye & Warren’s current 107,000-square-foot home at 3050 K Street NW. The firm will occupy the entire fifth and sixth floors, plus half of the seventh floor at 670 Maine when it relocates in 2025.

Both 670 Maine and its twin, 680 Maine, were delivered late last year and span approximately 547,000 square feet combined. Law firm Williams & Connolly, one of The Wharf’s first committed tenants, moved into 290,000 square feet at 680 Maine Street earlier this year.

The Kelley Drey & Warren lease brings the building to 90 percent occupancy, according to Shawn Seaman, president of Hoffman & Associates.

Founded in 1836, Kelley Drye & Warren has more than 350 lawyers with offices in New York City and the tri-state area, as well as in Los Angeles, San Diego, Chicago, and Houston.

After evaluating its office needs and exploring both newly built and redesigned spaces, the law firm settled on 670 Maine, Alan Luberda, office managing partner of Kelley Drye’s D.C. office, said in a prepared statement. “The hardest part now will be the wait while we design and build out this terrific space with our architects HYL and project manager Mark Pirone at C2C.”

CBRE (CBRE)’s Amy Bowser represented the landlord in the lease, while Cushman & Wakefield’s Malcolm Marshall represented the tenant.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.