King Street Oyster Bar Expanding to National Landing Across From HQ2

King Street Oyster Bar has inked a 5,627-square-foot lease at Sage at National Landing, a mixed-use development across from Amazon’s HQ2 in Arlington, Va.

The development, located at 480 11th Street and consisting of 306 apartment units and 10,653 square feet of retail, was delivered by owner LCOR in 2022.

This National Landing location is the latest expansion for the raw bar, which opened its first restaurant in 2016 at 12 South King Street in Leesburg, Va. The newest location is King Street’s sixth in the Washington, D.C., region, joining outposts in Potomac, Md.; Middleburg, Va.; and the District’s City Ridge neighborhood. It is slated to open early next year.

The Sage property is in National Landing’s 12th Street Corridor, which includes retailers such as Whole Foods, Orangetheory Fitness and Nordstrom.

Rappaport represented the landlord in the deal while Jared Meier of CBRE represented the tenant.

“The LCOR team wanted to utilize this amazing corner location to provide a great restaurant and bar experience for the community,” Pat O’Meara, Rappaport’s senior director of brokerage, said in a prepared statement. “The area is currently underserved from this standpoint, and we were very selective to make sure that we hit a home run.”

