Sales  ·  Residential
Florida

Condo Developer Gulf Stream Buys Aging West Palm Rental Complex

By February 26, 2024 2:07 pm
reprints
Skyline of West Palm Beach. Photo: Visions of America/Joseph Sohm/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Gulf Stream may be back for seconds in West Palm Beach. 

The Toronto-based developer bought a waterfront rental complex for $28.5 million, property records show, less than a year after completing a condo development in the city’s downtown. 

SEE ALSO: Barings in Contract to Buy 1370 Avenue of the Americas for Roughly $160M

Sitting on 2.5 acres, the property houses two three-story buildings at 5400 North Flagler Drive, facing the Intracoastal Waterway, just north of 53rd Street. Completed in 1966, the complex includes a total of 72 units.

The seller — Frisbie Group, a prominent local developer — purchased the 24,817-square-foot complex for $24 million in 2021, nabbing a nearly 20 percent increase in just three years.

In 2023, Gulf Stream completed La Clara, a 25-story waterfront condo tower in Downtown West Palm Beach. The high-rise holds 83 units, all of which have sold. 

Gulf Stream has not announced its plans for the newly purchased property, which was completed in 1966, but developers in South Florida typically reserve waterfront parcels for luxury condo development, which command the highest prices. (A representative has yet to respond to a request for comment.)

In recent years, as supply dwindled in the billionaire enclave of Palm Beach, developers have migrated to West Palm Beach across the waterway. 

In August, Stephen Ross’s Related Companies paid $195 million for a waterfront site from development giant Hines and Frisbie Group where the New York-based developer plans to build a Robert A. M. Stern Architects-designed condo complex.

Last year, Jeff Greene relaunched a Herzog & de Meuron-designed two-tower condo complex two miles down the road from Gulf Stream’s new purchase.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

West Palm Beach, Frisbie Group, Gulf Stream
A shopper visits Vons in Los Angeles. Kroger, the parent company of Ralphs, plans to buy Albertsons, parent company of Vons, in a deal valued at $24.6 billion, a merger that would combine the two largest grocery-store chains in the U.S.
Sales
National

The Real Estate at Stake in the Challenged Kroger-Albertsons Mega-Merger

By Greg Cornfield
1370 Avenue of the Americas.
Sales  ·  office
New York City

Barings in Contract to Buy 1370 Avenue of the Americas for Roughly $160M

By Cathy Cunningham and Nicholas Rizzi
Asylum seekers line up in front of the Roosevelt Hotel, converted into a city-run shelter for newly arrived migrant families in New York City, in late September 2023.
Sales  ·  Features
New York City

Migrant Crisis a Lifeline for New York City Hotels

By Aaron Short