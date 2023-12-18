Another luxury condo development could be coming to the West Palm Beach waterfront, this time courtesy of Jeff Greene, who’s relaunching his Herzog & de Meuron-designed project.

The billionaire developer has proposed a 152-unit development with two 32-story towers at 2175 N Flagler Drive across the street from Currie Park, which faces the Intracoastal Waterway. The development — designed by the world-famous Swiss architectural duo, who won the Pritzker Architecture Prize in 2001 — would also feature 6,600 square feet of commercial and office space.

Greene, who’s based in Palm Beach, had purchased the 4.5-acre site for $30 million in 2015, according to property records. In 2019, the developer proposed a similar, three-tower development with Herzog & de Meuron as the architect, according to South Florida Business Journal. But no construction took place, and the site remains vacant today.

Greene, who’s now building the One West Palm mixed-use development, could not be reached for comment. The West Palm Beach Planning Board will review the application Tuesday.

If approved, it would mark the latest luxury condo projects underway in West Palm Beach since the pandemic brought an influx of wealthy Northerners to the South Florida town. Housing supply remains scarce on Palm Beach.

In August, Related Companies paid $194.6 million for a waterfront site in West Palm Beach, where it’s planned to build a Robert A. M. Stern Architects-designed condo complex. In October, Terra announced the C Hotel & Residences project at 320 Lakeview Avenue.

Waterfront developments by BGI Capital and a joint venture between Two Roads Development and Alpha Blue Ventures remain under construction.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.