Finance Deals of the Week: Largest South Florida Construction Loan

This week, the large loans were flowing. South Florida saw its largest construction loan ever with the $600 million financing package for the Cipriani Residences Miami at 1420 S Miami Avenue. Also, Scion Student Communities scored a $380 million credit facility to refinance 11 off-campus student housing properties.

Finance deals of the week reflect deals closed or announced from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9. Information on financings can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.