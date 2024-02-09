Finance
National

Finance Deals of the Week: Largest South Florida Construction Loan

The top five financings from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9.

By February 9, 2024 11:00 am
reprints
Finance deal sheet
Photo: Getty Images

This week, the large loans were flowing. South Florida saw its largest construction loan ever with the $600 million financing package for the Cipriani Residences Miami at 1420 S Miami Avenue. Also, Scion Student Communities scored a $380 million credit facility to refinance 11 off-campus student housing properties.

Loan Amount Lender Borrower Address Asset Brokers
$600 million Banco Inbursa and Ascendant Capital Partners Mast Capital 1420 South Miami Avenue; Miami Residential Newmark (NMRK)’s Jordan Roeschlaub, Dustin Stolly and Nick Scribani
$380 million Walker & Dunlop Scion Student Communities 11-building portfolio Student Housing W&D's Colin Coleman, Brendan Coleman and Will Baker
$333 million Deutsche Bank Securities and BMO Capital Markets MCR Hotels 16-building portfolio Hotel Eastdil Secured
$98 million Barings Real Estate New Land Enterprises 700 East Kilbourn Avenue; Milwaukee Residential JLL (JLL)'s Tim Joyce, Trent Niederberger, Mike Brady, Ryan Sullivan and Michael Gurwin
$95 million Banco Inbursa Merrimac Ventures and Aria Development Group 600 Miami World Center; Miami Residential Newmark's Jordan Roeschlaub, Dustin Stolly, Nick Scribani, Daniel Matz and Holden Witkoff

Finance deals of the week reflect deals closed or announced from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9. Information on financings can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.

SEE ALSO: Lease Deals of the Week: Dentons’ 160K-SF Renewal
1420 South Miami Avenue, 495 NE 83rd Street, 600 Miami Worldcenter, 700 East Kilbourn Avenue, Deals of the Week, Aria Development Group, Ascendant Capital Partners, Banco Inbursa, Barings Real Estate, Barrington Brothers, BMO Capital Markets, Deutsche Bank Securities, Eastdil Secured, JLL, Mast Capital, MCR Hotels, Merrimac Ventures, New Land Enterprises, Newmark, Scion Student Communities, Värde Partners, Walker & Dunlop
A New York Community Bank stands in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Finance
New York City

As NYCB Teeters, Private Lenders Corner CRE Lending Market

By Andrew Coen
The Cartwright is at 17600 Cartwright Road in the Irvine Business District.
Finance  ·  Refinance
California

Orange County Apartment Complex Secures $82M Refi

By Greg Cornfield
The Ascent MKE, a 25-story, 259 unit luxury apartment building in downtown Milwaukee.
Finance  ·  Refinance
Wisconsin

Barings Provides $98M Refi for Luxury Apartment Tower in Milwaukee

By Brian Pascus