Fast-Fashion Chain Primark to Replace JCPenney at Hyattsville Mall

Discount fashion chain Primark has inked a 30,000-square-foot lease at the Mall at Prince George’s in Hyattsville, Md.

The Ireland-based Primark will move into the space formerly occupied by JC Penney, which closed last year. Primark is expected to open in early 2025.

The 752,953-square-foot Hyattsville mall at 3500 East-West Highway underwent a $20 million renovation by owner PREIT in 2004, after the Philadelphia-based REIT acquired the property in 1998 for $65 million. It was then that it changed its name from Prince George’s Plaza.

“Primark signifies not just a valuable addition to our diverse tenant mix, but a powerful magnet for driving traffic and attracting consumers,” Joseph F. Coradino, CEO of PREIT, told Commercial Observer. “This move aligns with our overarching mission to create compelling retail and experiential destinations at the intersection of life and commerce through innovative, engaging and diversified tenant mixes with iconic, in-demand brands that the community loves and trusts.”

In 2022, Primark announced its plan for large expansion in the U.S., looking to grow from 24 locations to 60 in the next five years. The retailer also plans to invest more than 100 million in its U.K. stores in 2024, where the majority of its 190 stores are located. Since that announcement, Primark opened three New York stores at City Point in Brooklyn, Roosevelt Field in Garden City, and Crossgates Mall in Albany.

The Mall at Prince George’s tenant roster includes Target, H&M, DSW, Old Navy and Victoria’s Secret as well as restaurants Chipotle, Mezeh Mediterranean Grill and Miller’s Ale House.

David LaPierre and Kristen Crossman of CBRE represented the tenant in the deal, while PREIT handled things in-house.

