D.C.’s Former Trump International Hotel Defaults on $285M Loan

The buyer of the former Trump International Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue has defaulted on a $285 million loan backed by the property.

Miami-based CGI Merchant Group, in partnership with Hilton, closed on the Washington, D.C., hotel leasehold for $375 million in 2022, rebranding it to the Waldorf Astoria within a month of the close.

SEE ALSO: Avison Young Restructures Debt After Credit Rating Downgrade and Loan Default

Earlier this month, CGI defaulted on a $285 million loan on the property before securing a $75 million capital infusion from an investor group led by Vik Uppal’s Mavik Capital Management to recapitalize the property, Bloomberg first reported.

CGI merchant Group founder and CEO Raoul Thomas purchased the leasehold for the 269-key luxury hotel — which is owned by the federal government — through a hospitality fund launched the previous year in partnership with Hilton, capitalized by the likes of Alex Rodriguez and other former and current professional athletes.

It was the A-Rod connection that put CGI in the running for the Trump International Hotel, which the former president was looking to offload after ending his presidency in 2021, Thomas told Commercial Observer in a recent interview. Trump had acquired the leasehold for the property, then the Old Post Office, in 2014.

The hotel is one of several assets that featured in a recent real estate fraud case that put Donald Trump on the hook for at least $355 million in court-ordered penalties. Trump won the contract for the hotel because of false information, a New York judge ruled, making him liable for the profits he received from it, which amounts to $126.8 million for Trump, and $4 million each for his three eldest children.

Thomas was awed the first time he saw the hotel. “When you walk into that building, it’s a palace,” he told CO. “[It] is probably one of the most beautiful hotels in the world, certainly in the United States.”

Trump’s conversion of the historic building from a post office into the hotel it is today impressed Thomas. “Very few developers can inherit [a property] with the restrictions that you have within the government, and convert that into what he did,” Thomas said.

But many believe CGI overpaid for the property, as its offer was much higher than those of its competitors, per the Wall Street Journal.

CGI Merchant Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while Mavik declined to comment. A spokesperson for Hilton said there would be no changes to operations at the hotel. “The Waldorf Astoria Washington D.C. is an important strategic asset within our portfolio and one we look forward to operating for many years to come,” they wrote.

Chava Gourarie can be reached at cgourarie@commercialobserver.com.