A New York judge ordered former President Donald Trump to pay $355 million in penalties and be barred from doing business in the state for three years for lying about the value of his real estate portfolio.

The judgment, filed in New York County Supreme Court Friday, is a scathing rebuke of the former president’s business prowess while at the helm of The Trump Organization and may leave him scrounging for cash to comply with the order by the 30-day deadline.

Justice Arthur Engoron also banned Trump from running a business or applying for a loan in New York for three years. Engoron placed the same sanction on Trump’s sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, for two years, which could put the organization in disarray as Eric Trump has been acting as the head of the company.

Trump has previously requested a mistrial in the fraud case — claiming Engoron has a bias against him — and is likely to appeal Friday’s ruling.

A spokesperson for The Trump Organization said in a statement that the ruling was a “gross miscarriage of justice” and added that the New York business community should be concerned about the potential overreach of state prosecutors.

“If allowed to stand, this ruling will only further expedite the continuing exodus of companies from New York,” the spokesperson said.

The ruling stems from a yearslong investigation into the Trump Organization’s property valuation by New York Attorney General Leticia James — an investigation Trump has long called a “witch hunt” — but falls short of James’s request for a permanent ban on Trump doing business in New York state.

James called the judgment a “tremendous victory” and said in a statement Friday that it was proof that even former presidents must play by the rules.

“Now Donald Trump is finally facing accountability for his lying, cheating and staggering fraud,” James said. “Because no matter how big, rich or powerful you think you are, no one is above the law.”

This is far from the only legal battle the former president and current presidential candidate is facing.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg brought felony charges against Trump last year, and that case is scheduled to begin trial next month. Trump is also fighting three other criminal cases in other states.

This is a developing story.

Abigail Nehring can be reached at anehring@commercialobserver.com.