Architecture Firm KTGY Moves East Coast HQ From Tysons to DC

Architecture firm KTGY is moving its East Coast headquarters from Northern Virginia to Washington, D.C.

The Irvine, Calif.-based company inked a 15,000-square-foot lease at Alexander Court, a 12-story, two-building office complex in the District’s Golden Triangle neighborhood. Since 2010, KTGY has had offices in Tysons, Va., where it had a similarly sized footprint at 8609 Westwood Center Drive.

The move, which is expected to be complete next month, is part of the firm’s broader plan to locate its offices in city centers, Ben Kasdan, principal of KTGY, told Commercial Observer.

“Throughout the past few years, KTGY has moved our offices from suburban locations to urban centers, and our relocation to the West End/Golden Triangle neighborhood is consistent with that strategy,” Kasdan said. “We — as architects, designers, and planners — still believe in the potential of cities, and we are comfortable leading by example.”

Located at 2001 K Street NW, the 800,000-square-foot Alexander Court was built in 1968 but went through a major redevelopment by new owner and developer Rockrose in 2018.

“We hope the stunning Alexander Court building will inspire our staff to continue to design innovative buildings and spaces for our clients,” Kasdan said. “KTGY remains committed to the DMV region, and shifting our workspace to the geographic heart of the region only strengthens that commitment.”

Amenities at Alexander Court include a 3,000-square-foot conference center, a rooftop terrace and entertainment space, and a 7,500-square-foot fitness center.

Founded in 1991, KTGY also has locations in Chicago, Denver, Oakland and Los Angeles.

In D.C., KTGY has served as architect for projects such as The Vermeer, a 501-unit multifamily at 113 Potomac Avenue, and Ava Noma, a 438-unit multifamily at 55 M Street NE, which also offers 6,700 square feet of retail.

Lee & Associates represented the tenant in the lease. It was unclear who represented ownership.

