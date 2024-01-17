The Taco Stand Owner Inks Lincoln Road Lease

The owner of The Taco Stand in Wynwood has signed a lease at the western end of Lincoln Road, the shopping promenade in Miami Beach.

Shōwa Hospitality signed a 10-year lease at 1211 Lincoln Road, located between Alton Road and West End Avenue, according to filings in Miami-Dade County records. The deal, which commenced this January, includes two five-year extension options.

Documents show the tenant is Lets Taco, an affiliate of San Diego-based Shōwa Hospitality, suggesting that the group’s taco joint will open there, but Shōwa has other concepts. They include Convoy Music Bar, Bistro Ocho, and Shōwa Ramen.

Miami’s first The Taco Stand, whose meaty shells range between $3.50 and $4.50, opened in Wynwood in 2018.

On Lincoln Road, the restaurant will replace another taco joint, Huahua’s Taqueria, which closed in November. The low-rise strip, owned by Fryd Properties, is leased to other eateries such as Pizzette and Fat Ronnie’s Burger Bar.

Representatives for Fryd and Shōwa did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The corner between Lincoln and Alton roads is getting a makeover. A citizenM hotel with 168 rooms is scheduled to open this summer. New York developer Michael Shvo has received approval to build a mixed-use complex designed by world-famous architect Norman Foster.

