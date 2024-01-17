Sullivan & Cromwell Renews and Expands in Downtown DC

Global law firm Sullivan & Cromwell has inked a 10-year renewal and expansion at 1700 New York Avenue NW, bringing its total footprint in the Washington, D.C., office building to 78,740 square feet.

The firm is adding 14,608 square feet of space and will now occupy the entire fourth through eighth floors of the building.

Carr Properties owns the 123,099-square-foot building, which it developed and completed in 2013. Sullivan & Cromwell signed its lease pre-delivery of the property, agreeing to remain through 2030 — so the firm is renewing six years ahead of lease expiration.

“Retaining Sullivan & Cromwell is a testament to the quality of 1700 New York, as well as Carr’s service to and partnership with the firm,” Kaitlyn Rausse, senior vice president of leasing at Carr Properties, told Commercial Observer. “Their expansion is a positive win amidst an otherwise challenged office market and validates the flight-to-quality trend we are seeing.”

Located in D.C.’s central business district, the New York Avenue property offers views of the National Mall, Washington Monument and White House.

Amenities in the building include a rooftop terrace with a catering kitchen, an expansive bike facility and underground parking.

Sullivan & Cromwell advises on corporate transactions and investigations. Its attorneys also work on restructuring, regulatory issues, and tax and estate planning matters.

Rausse and Ryan Lopez of Carr represented the landlord in the deal, while Lou Christopher and Jordan Brainard of CBRE represented the tenant.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.