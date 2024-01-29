Skin Care Salons Bluemercury and SkinSpirit Opening in McLean, Va.

Two skin care spas will be opening at the Chesterbrook Shopping Center in McLean, Va., Commercial Observer has learned.

Bluemercury and SkinSpirit, two brands benefiting from the self-care trend, have signed leases at the center at 6224 Old Dominion Drive, about eight miles west of Downtown Washington, D.C. Federal Realty acquired the 89,624-square-foot shopping center for $32.1 million in 2021 after managing the property for almost 20 years.

Bluemercury, a medical spa and cosmetics retailer, inked a lease for a 2,236-square-foot space that will open in early 2025. The company was founded in Georgetown in 1999 and sold to Macy’s for $210 million in 2015. Bluemercury currently has more than 150 locations in the U.S.

SkinSpirit leased a 2,898-square-foot space and will open its first location in Virginia and third in the Washington, D.C., area this summer. The company has 41 locations across the U.S.

“These luxury self-care service providers will be outstanding neighborhood additions, further enhancing our patrons’ unique shopping experience,” Deirdre Johnson, a senior vice president at Federal Realty, told CO.

Chesterbrook Shopping Center is in the midst of an $8.5 million overhaul, with a façade renovation scheduled to be completed later this year and amenity spaces slated to be finished by summer.

The renovations are focused on the exterior and grounds of the retail center. Changes will include refreshed storefronts, upgraded landscaping with indigenous plants, decorative lighting, widened sidewalks and outdoor amenity spaces infused with art.

The two retailers will join soon-to-arrive Chesterbrook merchants Small Door Veterinary, opening this summer; Sorn Thai, a Thai restaurant opening later this year; and Call Your Mother, a bagel shop that will open this spring.

John Auber of RUE and Jennifer Price of KLNB represented Bluemercury in its lease, while Lisa Stoddard and Jen Kraft of CBRE (CBRE) represented SkinSpirit. Ralph Ours represented Federal in-house for both.

