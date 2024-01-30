NYPD Special Victims Division Renews 42K SF in Downtown Brooklyn Again

The New York City Police Department is once again renewing its lease for the entire building at 45 Nevins Street in Downtown Brooklyn.

The NYPD renewed its 42,179-square-foot lease in the building for another year, according to the Department of Citywide Administrative Services and The City Record.

The NYPD has occupied the building for more than two decades, using it for the Brooklyn outpost of its Special Victims Division, which investigates sex crimes and allegations of child abuse. The police department extended its lease at the building twice in the past two years, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

Its latest lease will begin Feb. 4 at an annual rent of $1,495,996, which works out to $35 per square foot, or $124,666 per month, per the notice in The City Record. It covers the cellar, first, second and third floors of the building at the corner of Nevins and Schermerhorn streets.

CBRE has represented NYPD at this property in the past, and did not immediately return a request for comment via a spokesperson. It wasn’t clear if the landlord, Arthur Anderman of Nevins Associates, used a broker in the deal.

Anderman has owned the property since the early 1970s, public records show. He couldn’t be reached for comment on the transaction.

