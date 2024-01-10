New York Pizzeria and Sports Bar Ink Deals At West Palm’s Nora

Nora, a 40-acre mixed development in West Palm Beach, is welcoming three new tenants: a New York pizzeria and sports bar as well as a local juice shop.

Juliana’s will open its first location outside of its Dumbo Brooklyn locale. The pizzeria will span 5,338 square feet, including a 1,600-square-foot patio, at 875 North Railroad Avenue, north of the city’s downtown.

Another New York transplant is Garret Sports and Recreation, a sports bar concept by The Garret Group, similar to Rocco’s Sports & Recreation. The 4,746-square-foot sports bar will open at 1035 North Railroad Avenue, three blocks north of Juliana’s.

Celis Juice Bar & Café will debut its third outpost, which will span 1,232 square feet at 895 North Railroad Avenue, across the street from Juliana’s. The juice bar chain, founded in 2015, operates a location on Dixie Highway, near the former Palm Beach Post campus, and another on Palm Beach’s Royal Poinciana Plaza.

“From grab-and-go juices to a sophisticated night out, the district will have something suited to every mood and occasion,” Francis X. Scire, head of leasing for Nora, said in a statement. “We’re looking forward to continuing to announce the complete roster.”

The first phase of the development — a partnership among NDT Development, Place Projects and Wheelock Street Capital — will feature 55,000 square feet of office space and 154,000 square feet of retail space for 25 ground-floor retail tenants in repurposed warehouses.

Construction got underway in May and is scheduled for completion in 2025.

Other signed retail tenants include fitness studios Rumble and Solidcore as well as Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar, H&H Bagels and Van Leeuwen Ice Cream.

Nora will also house a 201-room hotel that’s a partnership between BD Hotels and Sean MacPherson, the team behind some of New York City’s most well-known boutique hotels such as The Bowery and the refurbished Chelsea Hotel.

