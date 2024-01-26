Natixis Provides $46M Loan on Houston Multifamily

Venterra Realty, a multifamily development firm based in Houston and Toronto, has secured $46 million in financing to acquire Cendana District West, a 349-unit multifamily property in the Richmond suburb of Houston, Texas.

Natixis originated the floating-rate loan, while Northmarq’s Daniel Strickane and Deon Greene in the firm’s Dallas office arranged the financing on behalf of Venterra Realty.

Cendana District West is a four-building, Class-A complex of apartments built in 2023. Amenities within the buildings and larger property include a movie theater, a fitness center, private office space, a yoga room, a pool and hot tub, a sundeck, and an electric car charging station.

The apartments themselves range from studios to three-bedrooms – and from 835 square-feet to 1,535 square-feet — and include luxury finishes, as well as in-unit washer-dryers. The building is tailored to renters who own pets, as up to three pets are allowed per apartment and the greater apartment complex includes a dog park.

Venterra Realty was founded in 2001 and has developed or managed more than 80 multifamily apartment communities across 19 states. The firm’s portfolio is valued at more than $4.8 billion.

