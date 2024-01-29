LaGuardia Community College Extends Its 210K SF in Long Island City

The Red Hawks will settle in for another decade at a Thomson Avenue building in Queens.

LaGuardia Community College extended its lease for 210,334 square feet on the lower level and first, second and third floors of 30-20 Thomson Avenue in Long Island City for another 10 years, landlord The Feil Organization announced.

A spokesperson for The Feil Organization did not disclose the asking rent. Asking rent for Long Island City office space currently listed on LoopNet ranges from $20 to $73.55 per square foot.

The 425,300-square-foot building is one of four properties that make up LaGuardia’s Thomson Avenue campus between Skillman Avenue and Van Dam Street. The college was founded in 1971 and is part of the City University of New York (CUNY).

Savills’ Ira Schuman arranged the deal for LaGuardia Community College, while The Feil Organization was represented in-house by Randall Briskin.

Briskin said the neighborhood around the campus has become a “thriving hub in Queens” and is an ideal environment for a school.

Schuman said in a statement, “We are thrilled to extend CUNY’s long-term commitment to the booming Long Island City neighborhood, facilitated by the attentive ownership and valued partners at The Feil Organization.”

The High School of Applied Communication, a New York City public school, is also a tenant in the building, according to its website.

