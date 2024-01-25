A development firm based about 25 miles north of Chicago is entering show business in Los Angeles.

Highland Park, Ill.-based 4S Bay Partners filed plans to build a movie studio and creative campus in L.A.’s Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw neighborhood. The Stocker Street Creative campus would feature four soundstages and 112,000 square feet of office space around a 31,000-square-foot courtyard.

SEE ALSO: Prominent Miami Design Firm Gets New Owner

Urbanize first reported the plans to replace 123,000 square feet of existing office and medical properties at the 5-acre 3701 Stocker Street. L.A.-based architecture firm JGM is designing the campus.

4S Bay bought the site for $24 million in February 2021, records show. It’s near a 3.3-acre redevelopment site the firm bought for $35 million in 2020. The firm did not return requests from CO for more information.

The site is also adjacent to the storied Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Mall, at which Harridge Development Group secured approvals to build more than 900 homes, a hotel and other commercial real estate, per Urbanize. Hudson Pacific Properties’ 300,000-square-foot Marlton Square site is next door.

Gregory Cornfield can be reached at gcornfield@commercialobserver.com.