The Los Angeles City Council voted this week to begin negotiations with Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) for a large redevelopment project slated for city-owned property in the Baldwin Hills neighborhood of South L.A.

The Marlton Square redevelopment calls for two five-story buildings with 300,000 square feet of office space; 19,000 square feet for comedian Tiffany Haddish‘s Diaspora grocery store; a 10,000-square-foot food incubator operated by Black-owned food and beverage company Good Vibes Only; and an urban farm operated by Crop Swap LA, which will provide produce for the incubator and grocery store. Urbanize first reported the news.

Perkins & Will will design the project for the 5.7-acre site at 3700-3916 West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 4011-4027 South Marlton Avenue, located near the K Line and the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza shopping mall.

HPP’s bid for the project was selected over submissions from South LA Studios, Nvision Development Group and Harridge Development Group, according to Urbanize. Hudson’s bid includes a proposal to buy the city-owned portion of the Marlton Square site for $13 million, but the final sales price will be determined later by an appraisal.

Gregory Cornfield can be reached at gcornfield@commercialobserver.com.