Private Miami School Key Point Academy Moving in 62K-SF Deal

Key Point Academy is tripling its footprint, moving close to Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood, away from its Brickell base, which will be redeveloped.

The private Christian school signed a 62,349-square-foot lease at the 1501 Omni Building, the former Omni International Mall at 1501 Biscayne Boulevard. Malaysian casino operator Genting Group purchased the building in 2011 for an undisclosed sum.

Key Point Academy is currently based 1.8 miles south of the new location inside the historic First Miami Presbyterian Church at 609 Brickell Avenue, where it operates a 20,000-square-foot school.

Developers 13th Floor Investments and Key International are under contract to buy the historic Presbyterian Church, which sits on 3.4 acres, where they’re planning to build a 80-story condo tower. The sale price is reportedly $80 million.

The move to the Omni Building will allow Key Point Academy to open a high school. In Brickell, it operates grades pre-kindergarten through middle school. The new school is scheduled to open this fall.

Founded in 2013, Key Point Academy operates other locations in Coral Gables, Doral and Aventura. Annual tuition ranges between $15,000 and $18,000.

Colliers’ Jonathan Carter and Dave Preston represented the landlord in the transaction, while Pablo Camposano, also from Colliers, represented the tenant. Michael A. Gil of Transaction Legal provided legal representation to the tenant in the deal.

