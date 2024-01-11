Indoor Golf X-Golf Frederick Swings Into Frederick, Md.

Indoor golf operator X-Golf Frederick is bringing its entertainment know-how to Frederick, Md.

The company, locally owned and operated by husband-and-wife franchisees Jillian and Matthew Louden, signed a 13,414-square-foot lease at Westview Promenade for its latest indoor golf venue.

Hill Management Services owns the 200,000-square-foot retail center, which it developed in 2002.

“Indoor entertainment facilities have emerged as viable anchors and, as a destination retailer, drive unique consumer visitors to a center,” Danielle Beyrodt, vice president, and chief operating officer of Hill Management Services, told Commercial Observer. “X-Golf brings a tremendous track record of success to Westview Promenade, and the Loudens are a high-energy and passionate couple with a deep connection to the Frederick area.”

The national golf chain has more than 80 indoor venues in 36 states. The Frederick location is expected to open later this month, joining two others in Maryland in Pasadena and Bel Air. Another X-Golf location is slated to open in Ashburn, Va., later this year.

X-Golf Frederick will consist of eight golf simulators that will enable golfers to play recognizable courses such as Bethpage, Doral Golf Club, Pebble Beach, PGA National Golf Club and Oakmont Country Club. Additionally, the space will feature three augmented-reality dart boards.

The indoor entertainment center sector is expected to generate nearly $90 billion in sales by 2032, according to Allied Market Research.

“The indoor golf simulator sector has become extremely popular in a relatively short amount of time, and we believe we’re on the ground floor of what will be tremendous and long-term growth,” Matthew Louden, who has lived in the area for more than three decades, said in a prepared statement. “When a prominent space in Westview Promenade became available, we immediately jumped at the opportunity because we consider it the pre-eminent shopping venue in the greater Frederick area and the hub of activity.”

Westview Promenade is anchored by Regal Westview Cinema and MOM’s Organic Market and has a tenant roster that includes Jos. A. Bank, Ann Taylor Loft, Chico’s, White House Black Market and Sola Salons.

Ashley Zito and Danielle Bridge of Hill Management Services represented the landlord in the lease. It was unclear who represented the tenant.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.