HVAC Repair Firm Expands to Columbia’s Rivers Park Business Park

HVAC firm Quick Servant Company has inked a full-building lease at Guilford Road" class="company-link">9065 Guilford Road in Columbia, Md., Commercial Observer has learned.

The 46,781-square-foot single-story warehouse is part of Adler Real Estate Partners’ Rivers Park I business park, a six-building campus containing more than 300,000 square feet of space.

Quick Servant Company, which specializes in the repair, replacement and maintenance of commercial heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems, is moving from a smaller space about five miles away at 12011 Guilford Road in Annapolis Junction, Md.

MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services facilitated the lease on behalf of the tenant.

“This multi-functional building satisfied every requirement important to Quick Servant Company including space for warehouse, storage, corporate and administrative offices,” Matthew Curran, senior vice president and principal of MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services, told CO.

Developed in 1984, the property features 16-foot ceiling heights and eight loading docks and is surrounded by a parking lot that can accommodate approximately more than 120 vehicles.

The building offers immediate access to Maryland State Routes 29, 32, 175 and 295, as well as Interstate 95.

“The building’s central location and immediate access to I-95 allows Quick Servant to serve its customers throughout the Baltimore-Washington corridor and Virginia,” Curran said.

Joining Curran on the deal was MacKenzie’s Andrew Meeder. Cushman & Wakefield handled things for the landlord.

