Huntington’s Disease Society of America Stays Put Near Penn Station

The Huntington’s Disease Society of America (HDSA) inked a 10-year lease extension for 7,443 square feet on the entire 14th floor of 505 Eighth Avenue, GFP said in a press release Monday. As part of the deal, it will relocate from 6,870 square feet on the ninth floor.

The building’s website indicates that asking rents range from $35 to $42 per square foot for available space.

Huntington’s is an incurable genetic disorder that causes the breakdown of nerve cells in the brain, affecting movement, thinking and personality. Roughly 41,000 people in the U.S. suffer from it, and another 200,000 people are at risk of inheriting it, according to the nonprofit.

The organization, which advocates for people with the degenerative disease and helps connect them with medical resources, moved into the building in 2005.

“HDSA had outgrown its previous space over the years and wanted to find a more contemporary, usable office layout and space that better fit the organization’s needs,” GFP’s Allen Gurevich, who represented both sides in the deal, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to have been able to accommodate HDSA and will continue to support the organization as its needs change.”

The 25-story, 275,000-square-foot office building at 505 Eighth sits at the corner of West 35th Street and Eighth Avenue, two blocks north of Pennsylvania Station.

Other office tenants in the building include senior care provider Avondale Care Group, housing nonprofit NeighborWorks, and Ettinger Engineering Associates. Tailor Public House bar and kitchen and cosmetic supply store Manhattan Beauty occupy the ground floor retail.

