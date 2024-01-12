Buffalo Wild Wings Takeout Model Enters Mid-Atlantic Region

Buffalo Wild Wings Go, the compact delivery and takeout format of the national casual dining franchise, is opening in Windsor Office Park in Windsor Mill, Md., as its inaugural mid-Atlantic location.

Franchise owners Ranmeet Singh and Manki Suri inked a 1,396-square-foot lease at 2835 North Rolling Road, and will open in the spring.

St. John Properties owns the 9,425-square-foot building, which is part of the 10-acre mixed-use corporate park.

“Our in-line retail buildings are not only supported by our corporate parks and their employees, but are also surrounded by a strong residential base, and are ideal for both fast-casual and quick-serve restaurants” Bill Holzman, vice president of retail leasing for St. John Properties, told Commercial Observer.

This is the first of an expected five to seven location rollouts for Singh and Suri, who also operate gas station and convenience store franchises throughout Anne Arundel County.

“We were provided direct market research guidance from Buffalo Wild Wings to open our inaugural location in this section of Baltimore County based on the existing residential and business demographics, combined with the high potential for long-term growth,” Singh told CO by email.

He added that the team identified Windsor Office Park as the ideal location based on the compelling data points of nearly 300,000 consumers living within five miles, the nearby business communities and the headquarters of the Social Security Administration.

The smaller footprint model has become prevalent in the U.S. in the past few years, designed to reduce expenses including the rising cost of labor. Other companies that have gone this route include Chipotle Mexican Grill, Panera Bread and Starbucks.

Eric Llewellyn of St. John Properties represented the landlord in the deal, while Rachel Klein of KLNB represented the tenant.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.