Brazil’s Ornare Sets Designs on DC

Ornare, a Brazilian design company, is opening a showroom in Washington, D.C.

The company, known for its tailor-made wall systems and installations for closets, kitchens, bathrooms and home offices, inked a 2,100-square-foot space at 3340 Cady’s Alley in Georgetown and will open in July.

Cady’s Alley is a 120,000-square-foot retail and residential redevelopment built by EastBanc, the landlord for most of the area’s retail properties.

Ornare’s lease is for 10 years. The rent was not disclosed but Georgetown remains one of the priciest in the District, with Dochter & Alexander Retail Advisors reporting retail rents averaging between $36 and $65 a square foot,

The company was founded in 1986 in Brazil. This marks the company’s ninth showroom in the U.S., joining stores in places such as Brooklyn, Manhattan and Miami. Overall, Ornare has 24 showrooms around the world.

“Ornare has established itself as an international leader in high-quality cabinetry and design, and we’re excited for the company to plant its Brazilian roots in the heart of Georgetown’s Design District and join the growing roster of luxury brands in Cady’s Alley,” Philippe Lanier, principal at EastBanc, told Commercial Observer.

Resource Furniture vacated the space in 2023.

Other stores in the Cady’s Alley neighborhood include Italian home design brands Molteni, B&B Italia and Poliform.

“Ornare is excited to bring the epitome of luxury and design to homeowners in the D.C. area to create bespoke and captivating spaces,” Stefan Schattan, director of Ornare’s U.S. showrooms, said in a statement. “We look forward to opening our first showroom in the region, situated in the heart of Georgetown, the city’s leading lifestyle and design destination.”

