Social Services Agency Safe Horizon Opening Downtown Brooklyn Location

A social services agency is moving into a 20,000-square-foot space near Downtown Brooklyn.

Safe Horizon — which focuses on victims of violence — is moving to the sixth floor of Quinlan Development Group’s 41 Flatbush Avenue, also known as the Pioneer Building, according to Cushman & Wakefield (CWK), which did not disclose the length of the lease or the asking rent.

SEE ALSO: Financial Adviser Solomon Partners Moving to 71K SF at 1251 Avenue of the Americas

Average asking rent for offices in Brooklyn in the second quarter of 2023 was $52.33 per square foot, according to a report from Colliers. The nonprofit organization has about 14 locations across New York City, but it’s unclear which of the locations will be closing for the relocation.

“With an upcoming lease expiration, Safe Horizon had the ability to re-evaluate its space needs and create a new and more efficient environment for the organization’s staff and clients,” C&W’s Jason Kroeger, who negotiated on behalf of the tenant alongside Frank Liantonio, said in a statement. “The property’s strategic location offers an ideal environment to foster collaboration and accommodate the organization’s needs to serve the neighborhood.”

C&W’s Ron Lo Russo, Pierce Hance and CBRE’s Joseph Cirone represented the tenant. Cirone declined to comment while Quinlan did not immediately respond to a request.

Some semi-recent deals in the 10-story Pioneer Building include real estate investment firm Merit Hill Capital expanding to 13,000 square feet in November 2022 and guitar string maker D’Addario & Company leasing 3,650 square feet in March 2021.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.