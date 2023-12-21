Ramen Shop and Two Others Sign Deals at GFP’s 322 Eighth Avenue

A marketing agency, a construction firm and a ramen eatery have signed new leases and renewals in GFP Real Estate’s 322 Eighth Avenue in Midtown.

In the largest deal, J Squared Group, a marketing agency, signed a seven-year deal for 5,350 square feet on the ninth floor, according to the landlord. The firm moved into the building fast after signing a lease in mid-November in a relocation from 37 West 57th Street.

Asking rent in the building is $48 per square foot, according to a source with knowledge of the deals.

Woodworks Construction extended its 3,825-square-foot lease on the seventh floor where it has been since 2009.

Finally, Yasubee Authentic Ramen signed a 15-year lease for 2,138 square feet on the first floor and mezzanine level of the building. The eatery also has a location in Flushing, Queens.

GFP’s Allen Gurevich represented the landlord in-house on all three deals and brokered Woodworks’ extension for the tenant. Andrew Taub and Benjamin Birnbaum of Newmark (NMRK) also worked on the Yasubee lease for the landlord.

Yossi Capland of Compass negotiated on behalf of J Squared. Shai Baradarian and Tamir Baradarian of eRealty Advisors USA brokered the deal for Yasubee.

The Newmark brokers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.