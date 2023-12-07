Window and Door Manufacturer Pella Buys Miami-Dade Facility

Window and door company Pella bought a manufacturing facility in Miami-Dade County for $45 million, property records show.

The 268,232-square-foot building sits on 14 acres at 8401 NW 90th Street, just south of U.S. Highway 27 in Medley. The property also functions as the headquarters of the seller, Lawson Industries, which specializes in impact-resistant aluminum windows and doors.

Lawson bought the property for $2.6 million in 1999, per records.

The latest property purchase appears to be part of a companywide purchase. In May, Iowa-based Pella announced that it was acquiring Lawson, which employs about 300 workers, for an undisclosed amount. The deal closed last month.

Representatives for both firms did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Medley is one the most active industrial markets in Miami-Dade County. Last year, TA Realty paid $241 million for a 12-building industrial park. This year, Prologis, one of the nation’s largest industrial landlords, snapped up a 187,880-square-foot warehouse for $50 million as part of a larger portfolio deal valued at $3.1 billion.

