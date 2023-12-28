MG Developer Buys Site Near Biltmore Parc in Coral Gables

Is MG Developer planning a second phase of its Biltmore Parc condo development?

The Coral Gables-based developer paid $11.5 million for a development site across the street from the 32-unit, seven-story project in Coral Gables that it completed in 2017, according to property records.

The newly acquired parcel spans 0.8 acres between 717 and 741 Valencia Avenue, housing one single-family home and three two-story apartment buildings. All properties were completed in the 1950s and late 1940s.

An entity led by Robert Gutlohn provided a $10 million mortgage to MG.

The seller — Starlight Development Group, headed by Roberto Trapaga — assembled the four-lot parcel in 2015 and 2016, paying about $7 million in total.

The block is surrounded by other residential developments. TA Builders is constructing a 25-unit project called 701 Valencia, after securing an $18 million construction loan from Banesco USA in March.

MG, led by Alirio Torrealba, already has a development in Coral Gables. In July, it raised $68 million from Churchill Real Estate to build the 48-unit Village at Coral Gables condo development. In September, the firm also landed a $148 million construction loan for a 600-unit rental complex in Hialeah, a working-class town in Miami-Dade County.

Representatives for MG and Starlight did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.