Discount Store Max Deals Plans New South Bronx Location

Rapidly expanding discount home goods store Max Deals will open its newest outpost in the Highbridge neighborhood of the South Bronx.

The retailer, which sells household items ranging from sheets to Christmas decorations, inked a 5,800-square-foot, 20-year retail lease in the base of a new residential building at 1049 Ogden Avenue, according to brokers at Tri-State Commercial Realty. Asking rent for the space was $50 a square foot.

SEE ALSO: Talent Consulting Firm Vaco Takes 6K SF at Graybar Building

Tri-State’s Dov Bleich and Daniel Sharabi represented both the tenant and the landlord in the transaction. Bleich declined to comment on the deal.

The new seven-story, 45-unit apartment building was completed earlier this year at the corner of Ogden Avenue and West 165th Street. Brooklyn-based Skyward Developers is the developer of the project, doing business as Ogden Equity LLC, city records show.

The limited liability company purchased 1045-1049 Ogden Avenue for just $1.9 million in 2021, according to public records. Skyward did not immediately return a request for comment on the lease.

Max Deals has expanded rapidly in the city over the past year or two, and now has more than a dozen locations in Bushwick, Williamsburg, Flatbush and Canarsie in Brooklyn as well as in Washington Heights. The Highbridge location will join Max Deals’ other Bronx outposts at Longwood, Morris Heights and Allerton.

Rebecca Baird-Remba can be reached at rbairdremba@commercialobserver.com