Grosvenor Completes Athletic Facility Near Office-to-Resi Conversion

Grosvenor has developed a 16,000-square-foot athletic facility at the British International School of Washington in D.C.’s Georgetown neighborhood.

The sports facility is adjacent to the company’s upcoming redevelopment project at 3300 Whitehaven Street, which will transform two vacant office buildings into a 280-unit apartment building along with 5,600 square feet for use by the British International School.

Grosvenor acquired the sites, which total 240,000 square feet, in 2020 for $85 million.

The project will retain the existing foundations and below-grade parking garage, adding the residential building atop the remaining structure. Approximately 15 percent of the apartments will be designated as affordable housing.

Work on the building is scheduled to begin in 2024. The use of mass timber will offer a substantial reduction in the building’s embodied carbon footprint, according to the developer.

Construction on the athletic facility began in September 2022. The dual-use facility functions as both a gymnasium and auditorium and will allow athletic functions on site that previously occurred at nearby rec centers or other schools.

“The facility was uniquely designed to meet the students’ needs and we’re confident this innovative facility will enhance their experience while supporting the school’s long-term requirements,” Isaac Metzger, vice president of investment for Grosvenor’s Washington office, told Commercial Observer.

The new athletic facility is able to support one high school basketball court, one volleyball court, one futsal court, three badminton courts, four basketball free-throw practice areas, or two practice volleyball courts. There are also retractable bleachers with seating for 198 spectators.

Once the full redevelopment of the site is complete, the school will also receive a new play area in the plaza between the two buildings, and approximately 5,700 square feet of expansion space in the ground floor of the multifamily building.

