Golden Eagle Signs Two Tenants Taking 90K SF at Falls Church Office Building

The owner of 3130 Fairview Park Drive, an eight-story office building in Falls Church, Va., has signed two new tenants, who took nearly 90,000 square feet combined.

Defense tech company Areté Associates signed for 64,529 square feet, while Chemtrec, a hazardous materials transportation company, inked a 25,187-square-foot lease in the building.

Prentiss Properties Trust developed the building in 1999 and sold it to its current owner, Golden Eagle Group, in 2019.

“We refer to our tenants as ‘partners,’ and truly believe that their success is our success,” Abduljabar “Jabs” Totonji, chief investment officer at Golden Eagle Group, told Commercial Observer. “This achievement reflects our commitment and dedication to providing exceptional real estate services while maintaining a dynamic and inspiring workplace for growing businesses.”

Year-to-date, the 198,000-square-foot building has seen more than 100,000 square feet of leases signed. Other tenants in the building include Lilker Energy Solutions, property management firm Legum & Norman and Switch Communications.

The building was renovated in 2021 and features a fitness center, video conference center, lounge and breakout area, plus an outdoor area with green space and access to trails.

“3130 Fairview Park is one of the highest-performing office assets in Northern Virginia this year and this is supported by the strong leasing we’ve executed year-to-date,” said Tim Summers, executive managing director at Cushman & Wakefield (CWK), which represented the owner in the deal. “We are proud to work with Golden Eagle Group to bolster their tenant roster and look forward to continuing the momentum.”

Joining Summers on the deal was C&W’s Will Thomas and Chloe Zulick. It was unclear who represented the tenants.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.