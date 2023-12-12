Fortunoff Backyard Store, Charleys Cheesesteaks Come to Falls Church, Va.

Two retail tenants will fill 19,900 square feet at the Crossroads Place retail center in Falls Church, Va.

Fortunoff Backyard Store inked a 17,800-square-foot lease, and will use the space to feature a wide assortment of outdoor and patio furniture, décor and accessories. The Houston-based company has showrooms in New York, Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Charleys Cheesesteaks and Wings, headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, signed for 2,100 square feet and will open its restaurant in early 2024. The Charleys brand has more than 700 locations worldwide.

Levin Properties owns the 339,777-square-foot Crossroads Place, having originally developed the property in 1964. Levin Management, a separate third-party manager, serves as the exclusive managing agent for the shopping center.

“Having the most sought-after retailers leads to strong consumer traffic, which drives profitability,” Matthew Harding, CEO of Levin Management, told Commercial Observer.

Located at 3516 South Jefferson Street, at the intersection of Leesburg Pike and South Jefferson Street, Crossroads Place is anchored by a Giant food store, and discount stores Burlington and T.J. Maxx. Other tenants include Mattress Warehouse, Longhorn Steakhouse, Einstein Bagels and Quickway Japanese Hibachi. One 12,500-square-foot space remains available.

Rappaport’s Melissa Webb arranged the leases for Levin Management. Bryan Davis and Geoffrey Mackler of H&R Retail represented Fortunoff Backyard Store, and Davis and the firm’s Sean Harcourt represented Charleys Cheesesteaks and Wings.

More than 579,000 people live within five miles of Crossroads Place, according to recent Rappaport data. That population has an average household income of more than $186,000, and the traffic count on Leesburg Pike is about 38,000 vehicles per day.

