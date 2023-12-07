Hair Salon Flora Opening 3K-SF Williamsburg Location

A new hair salon that will have its interiors designed by the person behind the look of some of the city’s most famous nightclubs will set up shop in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Flora Salon signed a 10-year lease with a five-year option to extend for 3,000 square feet at the base of 89 Kent Avenue between North Eighth and North Ninth streets, the hair salon announced. Rent in the deal is $25,000 per month, according to a spokesperson for Flora.

Flora — which plans to launch a line of hair and beauty products — is set to open in March. The Williamsburg space will be designed by Peter Sibilia, who previously worked on nightclubs such as the Roxy and Naked Lunch.

“Williamsburg is the ideal location, as the area is known for trendsetting and cultivating a vibrant culture for the arts to flourish,” Sibilia said in a statement. “The space is just a few blocks from Bedford Avenue and is located near neighborhood staples like the Brooklyn Bowl, Wythe Hotel, and the Williamsburg Hotel [which was renamed Arlo Williamsburg].”

Flora negotiated directly with landlord Ronit Realty and both sides had no brokers. Ronit could not be reached for comment.

UPDATE: This story has been updated to include the rent and clarify that Flora had no brokers.

Nicholas Rizzi can be reached at nrizzi@commercialobserver.com.