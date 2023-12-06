Flight Club Aims Its Darts at DC

State of Play Hospitality has inked an 8,546-square-foot lease at 655 New York Avenue NW in Washington, D.C.’s Mount Vernon Triangle for a location of its popular darts concept, Flight Club.

The building is part of a 756,000-square-foot complex redeveloped by Brookfield Properties and Douglas Development in 2019. It consists of 19 historic buildings, including a new 11-story office tower, and features over 678,000 square feet of office space and 79,000 square feet of retail. The retail there already includes Rumi’s Kitchen, Capital Burger, Pearl’s Bagels, Kinship, Metier and Compass Coffee.

“Flight Club is the perfect addition to our dynamic roster of retailers, and we can’t wait to open their doors next summer,” Bobby Swennes, executive vice president and head of the mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions for Brookfield Properties, told Commercial Observer. “The social darts concept, which is such a creative idea, is right at home within our building, a transformative project that boldly embraced innovation and history in its design and development.”

Inspired by the tradition of darts in British pubs, Flight Club offers upscale food and cocktails, along with darts play featuring automatic scoring for multiplayer games of up to 400 people.

State of Play launched its first Flight Club in the U.S. in the downtown Loop area of Chicago in 2018. It’s since opened venues in Boston, Houston, Atlanta, Las Vegas and Denver. The D.C. location is slated to open this summer, around the same time another location opens in Philadelphia. The expansion is part of a wider trend in games-based retail that’s boomed post-pandemic.

“We’ve been looking for the right opportunity in the capital for several years, and the site is a great fit for Flight Club both aesthetically and geographically,” Toby Harris, CEO of State of Play Hospitality, said in a statement.

It was not immediately clear who brokered the deal. The rent was not disclosed.

