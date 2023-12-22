Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Clothing Importer East West Brands Leases 5K SF at 135 West 36th Street

By December 22, 2023 11:28 am
135 West 36th Street
135 West 36th Street. PHOTO: PropertyShark

Clothing importer East West Brands is relocating its New York City offices to Waitex Groups135 West 36th Street, Commercial Observer has learned.

East West signed a five-year, 5,250-square-foot lease deal in a relocation from its current offices at 255 West 36th Street, with asking rents at the new location starting at $35 per square foot, according to the broker on the deal.

SEE ALSO: Duolingo Takes Over 86K-SF 4 World Trade Center Offices From Spotify

Yossi Capland of Compass represented the tenant in the transaction while CBRE (CBRE)’s Taylor Walker and David Stockel negotiated on behalf of the tenant. CBRE declined to comment.

Other tenants in the Garment District building constructed in 1922 between Broadway and Seventh Avenue — also known as The Fashion Tower — include International Market Recruiters and Spytec GPS.

It was not made immediately clear when the tenant plans to move into the space.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

