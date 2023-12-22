Clothing importer East West Brands is relocating its New York City offices to Waitex Groups’ 135 West 36th Street, Commercial Observer has learned.

East West signed a five-year, 5,250-square-foot lease deal in a relocation from its current offices at 255 West 36th Street, with asking rents at the new location starting at $35 per square foot, according to the broker on the deal.

Yossi Capland of Compass represented the tenant in the transaction while CBRE (CBRE)’s Taylor Walker and David Stockel negotiated on behalf of the tenant. CBRE declined to comment.

Other tenants in the Garment District building constructed in 1922 between Broadway and Seventh Avenue — also known as The Fashion Tower — include International Market Recruiters and Spytec GPS.

It was not made immediately clear when the tenant plans to move into the space.

