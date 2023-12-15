County Board OKs Second Phase of Chevy Chase Lake Mixed-Use Project

A joint venture between Chevy Chase Land Company and Bozuto has received approval from the Montgomery County Planning Board for the second phase of the transit-oriented, mixed-use project in Chevy Chase, Md., known as Chevy Chase Lake.

The second phase, known as Chevy Chase Lake West and located on 1.8 acres at 8550 Connecticut Avenue, is part of an approximately 16-acre development along Connecticut Avenue just east of Bethesda.

The 245,952-square-foot development will replace a low-rise shopping center and its surface parking lot with a 220-unit multifamily-over-retail property, townhouse-style homes and 19,000 square feet of buildings dedicated to retail and commercial space.

The first phase of the project delivered three residential buildings — The Barrett, The Claude and The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Chevy Chase — with a total of 531 units among them, plus 100,000 square feet of retail space and a 13,000-square-foot pedestrian piazza. While the three communities opened at separate times, the first phase celebrated its official grand opening in October.

“The demand for a thoughtful mix of residential and retail in this sector of Connecticut Avenue is proven in the success of our first phase of Chevy Chase Lake,” John Ziegenhein, CEO of Chevy Chase Land Company, said in a prepared statement.

The project is considered a transit-oriented project because it’s near the recently built Purple Line light rail system that connects Montgomery and Prince George’s counties.

“We remain focused on long-term design and development to serve the Chevy Chase neighborhood and surrounding area through preservation of character while enhancing connectivity and public gathering spaces,” Toby Bozzuto, Bozzuto’s president and CEO, said in a statement.

The Chevy Chase Land Company has a portfolio of approximately 1.5 million square feet of office, retail and residential properties across the Washington, D.C., region.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.