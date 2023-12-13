An acupuncture clinic and a Colombian coffee roaster have signed up for retail space at Long Island City’s Sven, the second tallest building in Queens.

Pueblo Querido Coffee Roasters inked a 15-year lease for 1,912 square feet and ACA Acupuncture and Wellness signed a 10-year lease for 1,803 square feet on the ground floor of the residential tower at 29-59 Northern Boulevard, landlord The Durst Organization announced.

Asking rent for the street-level space was $95 per square foot, a spokesperson for Durst said.

It will be Pueblo Querido’s fifth location in New York City after Christian Felipe Guzman Herrera founded the company in 2015. Aside from Colombian sips, the café also serves arepas de choclo, pandebono, and empanadas.

Guzman Herrera said in a statement the location “perfectly aligns” with the company’s vision of combining coffee, Colombian culture and community.

“This is a dynamic and vibrant part of Queens, making it the perfect place for us to showcase the best in Colombia’s coffee, heritage, and cuisine,” Guzman Herrera said.

Next door, ACA will offer acupuncture and traditional Chinese medicine. The clinic currently has eight locations in the tri-state area.

Managing acupuncturist Dr. Li Ma said ACA chose Long Island City for its ninth outpost because “we love the welcoming space at Sven.”

“Our commitment is to bring the health benefits of acupuncture and traditional Chinese medicine to a broader audience,” Ma added.

With the two new retail sign-ups, Durst president Jonathan “Jody” Durst said in a statement that “residents at Sven have the best of New York at their fingertips.”

The new tenants will join Finback Brewery, which opened its third New York City location in the tower earlier this month after signing a 3,800-square-foot deal last year.

Lee & Associates NYC’s Richard Kave, Brad Schwarz and JP Sutro represented both sides of the deal.

A spokesperson for Lee & Associates did not respond to a request for comment.

Abigail Nehring can be reached at anehring@commercialobserver.com.