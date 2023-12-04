Carroll County Board of Elections Relocating in Westminster, Md.

The government office inked 29,046 square feet of space in two buildings at Airport Square, a four-building complex comprising 112,000 square feet owned by Holland Properties, which acquired the property in 2021.

The properties include 23,422 square feet of warehouse space at 125 Airport Drive, which will be used to store voting equipment and supplies for election judges; and 5,627 square feet of office space at 1135 Business Parkway, which will have a built-in ballot room, a training room for election judges, a board room, and a canvassing room.

The rent was not disclosed, but average monthly rent in the area is approximately $9 a square foot for warehouse space and $17 a square foot for office space.

The Carroll County Board of Elections is leaving its current space at 300 South Center Street. Its 10 employees are expected to move to the new buildings when the agency takes occupancy late next summer.

“We have been busting at the seams at our current location for many years, and the expanded space will allow us to accommodate more voters and improve overall efficiencies and operations,” Erin Perrone, deputy election director for the Carroll County Board of Elections, said. “In addition, the Maryland State Legislature continues to pass laws which add different layers of processes to our operations and, to satisfy those requirements, we need more equipment and more people.”

The new location provides roadside visibility from Interstate 97, the major north-south corridor serving Carroll County, and is less than two miles from state routes 140 and 27.

The Lee & Associates team of Bill Harrison and Ben Brooks represented the landlord in the transaction. The tenant was unrepresented.

