ATM Designer OptiVia Solutions Expands With Baltimore-Area Office

OptiVia Solutions, an ATM designer and installer, has inked a 12,315-square-foot office lease at 795 Cromwell Park Drive in Glen Burnie, Md.

The building is part of the 165-acre Cromwell Business Park in Anne Arundel County, a business community consisting of 920,000 square feet of flex/R&D, office and retail space.

The Ohio-headquartered OptiVia Solutions expects to hire 20 employees for its new space. The company also has offices in Cincinnati, Columbus and Chicago.

Lisa Smith, market leader for OptiVia, noted there has been an increased demand for ATM and bank equipment in the Baltimore region.

“Our new office strengthens the company’s footprint along the East Coast market where we continue to respond to new opportunities,” she told Commercial Observer. “What distinguishes this expansion is the establishment of a dedicated local team with the ability to independently complete ATM installations and services on a timely basis.”

The 48,120-square-foot building features 16-foot ceiling heights, dock and drive-in loading capabilities, and wide truck courts at the rear of the building.

The property is minutes away from BWI Airport. Approximately 100,000 vehicles pass Cromwell Business Park each day on Interstate 97, and an additional 50,000 pass the site via Dorsey Road, according to data collected by the owner.

“This location is the home base for our operation which extends into New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia and the District of Columbia,” Smith said. “The nearby airport and road network provide easy access for the delivery of materials and equipment. The park is extremely well lit and feels secure, which is tremendously comforting.”

St. John Properties is the owner of 17 buildings within the business park, having developed the property in 1996.

Lee & Associates’ Kate Jordan, Marley Welsh and Samantha Eckels represented the tenant in the deal, while Jonas Asner represented St. John Properties in-house.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.