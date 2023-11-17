The Big Bean Percolates in Baltimore

The Big Bean, a coffee shop and café operated by husband-and-wife duo Christie and Greg Coster, has inked a 1,762-square-foot space at 231 Najoles Road in Millersville, Md.

The property is part of the I-97 Business Park, a 13-building campus developed by St. John Properties just outside of Baltimore.

“Coffee shops are not only a popular amenity for our clients’ employees who come to work every day inside our business communities, they have also become a destination, attracting a wide audience from the surrounding community,” Bill Holzman, vice president, retail leasing for St. John Properties, told Commercial Observer.

The new location marks the third Big Bean shop for the couple in Anne Arundel County. The new location will open next spring.

“The Big Bean is very well known for its sincere efforts and ability to become an immersed, active participant in the local community, and we are grateful to have them in our portfolio,” Holzman added.

The 67-acre business park is also home to Comcast of Maryland, District Lighting Group, First Home Mortgage and Keller Williams Flagship of Maryland.

The property is close by the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport and within close proximity to interstates 97, 695 and 95, as well as state routes 295 and 32.

“We identified the need for a local coffee shop in the Millersville area,” Greg Coster said in a prepared statement. “Our business has substantially grown to the point where we needed a central warehouse to store goods, and the new site at I-97 Business Park will contain a small storage element as well.”

Eric Llewellyn of St. John Properties represented the landlord in the deal, while John Rosso Jr. of Rosso Commercial Real Estate Services represented the tenant.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.