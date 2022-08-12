Evolve Med Spa Expands to D.C. Region With Frederick Location

Evolve Med Spa is entering the Maryland market with a 2,000-square-foot lease at Westview Promenade, a 200,000-square-foot outdoor lifestyle center in Frederick, Md.

Hill Management Services owns and manages the center, which was developed in 2002.

SEE ALSO: Investment Firm Hivemind Takes 7K SF at 315 Park Avenue South for First Office

“Tenants are attracted to Westview Promenade because they are benefited by the center’s high-traffic-generating anchors and mini-anchors such as Regal Cinema, Mom’s Organic Market and Ann Taylor Loft, as well as the complementary mix of sit-down and fast-casual restaurants,” Danielle Beyrodt, vice president and chief operating officer of Hill Management Services, told Commercial Observer.

Evolve Med Spa, which specializes in full-body skin rejuvenation, body contouring and injectable services, has 10 locations in New Jersey and New York, and was looking to expand to a new market.

“After considerable research, we chose Maryland as our next area for expansion because of the above-average consumer demographics, steady population growth and availability of quality real estate,” Jennifer June, president of Evolve Med Spa, told CO. “Westview Promenade represents the perfect launching point for Evolve because nothing exists like our concept in the market, the shopping venue is considered the primary gathering place for Frederick County residents, and consumer traffic flow is extremely high based on the diverse tenants.”

The tenant roster also includes Starbucks, Sola Salon Studios and White House Black Market.

More than 90,000 consumers reside within a five-mile radius of Westview Promenade, including nearly 35,000 households with an average income exceeding $85,000, according to Hill Management.

Evolve Med Spa anticipates opening a second Maryland location later this year in Hartford County, and hopes to have 25 locations running by 2023.

The medical spa industry is projected to increase at a rate of 9 percent annually and reach $29.5 billion by 2030, according to a report published by Allied Market Research.

No outside brokers were used in the deal.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.