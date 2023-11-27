Psychology Today Publisher Moves Flatiron District Offices

Sussex Publishers, which owns and publishes the magazine Psychology Today and its therapist directory, is relocating within the Flatiron District.

The publisher inked a six-year, 3,285-square-foot lease on the second floor of 16 West 22nd Street, to relocate from nearby 115 West 23rd Street later this month, landlord GFP Real Estate announced Monday.

SEE ALSO: Financial Services Firm Renews and Expands in Pasadena

A GFP spokesperson declined to provide asking rents in the building, but average asking rents in nearby Chelsea and Gramercy Park hover around $82 and $83 per square foot respectively, Colliers’ latest market report shows.

Launched in 1967, Psychology Today has a circulation of 3.5 million, attracts 28 million visitors to its website monthly, and is one of the most well-known outlets for mainstream coverage of mental health and behavioral science. It also publishes a comprehensive directory of therapists, addiction treatment centers and support groups.

Barbara Yagoda of GFP handled the transaction in-house on behalf of the landlord, while Doug Rice of Rice & Associates represented the tenant. Rice didn’t immediately return a request for comment on the lease.

The 12-story, 165,000-square-foot building at 16 West 22nd Street between Fifth Avenue and Avenue of the Americas is half a block from the Flatiron Building, which GFP recently announced plans to convert from office to residential.

16 West 22nd also is home to nonprofit Teak Fellowship, design firm Architecture Plus Information, and two notable restaurants, Michelin-starred Korean steakhouse Cote and Southern Italian restaurant Zero Otto Nove.

Rebecca Baird-Remba can be reached at rbairdremba@commercialobserver.com.