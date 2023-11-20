After initially setting out to build a high-rise hotel complex in Glendale, Calif., Onni Group has opted to reform its twin developments into apartment towers instead.

Unveiled Nov. 14 at the Glendale City Council meeting, the new design plans call for two 36-story buildings at 601 North Brand Boulevard just south of the 134 Freeway, together featuring 858 one- and two-bedroom units and 5,600 square feet of ground-floor retail space. The towers, designed by Chicago-based firm Solomon Cordwell Buenz, would be the tallest buildings in Glendale at 380 feet.

The plan from Vancouver-based Onni Group is subject to Glendale’s inclusionary housing requirement, meaning that 129 of the units will be designated as affordable housing for very-low-income tenants, according to Urbanize LA. It also makes the development eligible for density bonus incentives, which would allow for waivers for certain zoning requirements.

There are still several hurdles for the project to clear before full approval, including evaluation by the city’s Design Review Board.

Onni did not respond to a request for comment.

The project is not the first high-rise to be proposed in Glendale in recent years. Cimmarusti Development’s 24-story, 294-unit residential high-rise, dubbed Lucia Park, is set just east of Brand Boulevard at 625 North Maryland Avenue. The project is expected to be finished by summer 2025, according to an environmental assessment released by the city’s planning division in 2022.

Nick Trombola can be reached at NTrombola@commercialobserver.com.