Securities Exchange MIAX Signs 38K-SF Lease at 545wyn

MIAX is the latest tenant to join 545wyn.

The securities exchange firm, also known as Miami International Holdings, inked a 38,409-square-foot lease at the 10-story office building in Miami’s Wynwood district, according to a market report by Avison Young. The lease covers a full floor.

The office will be MIAX’s second in Miami and will likely house a trading floor for its options exchange platform MIAX Sapphire, the latest of MIAX’s four exchanges. The trading floor is scheduled to open in the second half of 2024, according to a press release from MIAX, which provided the location of the new outpost.

MIAX’s current Miami office is inside the 1450 Brickell office building south of Downtown Miami. Despite its name, the firm is headquartered in Princeton, N.J. A representative for MIAX did not immediately return a request for comment.

Sterling Bay completed the 499,370-square-foot Wynwood building in 2021 and secured $135 million in refinancing from Blackstone the following year. Located at 545 NW 26th Street, the property sits by the western edge of Wynwood, facing Interstate 95.

Just last month, Sony Music signed a 44,742-square-foot lease at the building with plans to consolidate its South Florida office in Wynwood, according to the Miami Herald. Other tenants include PwC, which is leasing a floor, Gensler, Slalom Consulting, Actuate Law, medical equipment manufacturer Neocis, and Love Life Café on the ground floor.

Representatives for the Chicago-based developer have yet to comment.

