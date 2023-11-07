Greystone Hires Capital One Pair to Lead Atlanta Multifamily Lending Team
By Andrew Coen November 7, 2023 1:37 pmreprints
Greystone has added two senior managing directors from Capital One (COF) to lead its multifamily lending efforts out of the company’s Atlanta office, Commercial Observer has learned.
The New York-based lender announced Tuesday that Charlie Mentzer and Brad Waite, who were both senior vice presidents at Capital One, will work in close collaboration with Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) in their new roles. Greystone and C&W formed a joint equity, debt and structured financing partnership in late 2021.
Mentzer has been responsible for new loan origination out of Capital One’s Atlanta office since 2012, and has originated over $6 billion in transactions nationally during his career. Prior to Capital One, he was a vice president at Walker & Dunlop.
Waite was also previously a vice president at Walker & Dunlop prior to joining Capital One in 2015. He has been involved with agency and balance sheet underwriting across $5 billion in loan transactions.
“Charlie and Brad are a well-regarded multifamily deal team that will be an integral part of our continued growth strategy for loan origination, as well as our joint venture with Cushman & Wakefield,” Rich Martinez, head of agency lending production at Greystone, said in a statement. “They will add immense value to our clients from a debt perspective and will serve as important team leaders at Greystone – we are thrilled for their arrival.”
Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com