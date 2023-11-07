Greystone has added two senior managing directors from Capital One (COF) to lead its multifamily lending efforts out of the company’s Atlanta office, Commercial Observer has learned.

The New York-based lender announced Tuesday that Charlie Mentzer and Brad Waite, who were both senior vice presidents at Capital One, will work in close collaboration with Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) in their new roles. Greystone and C&W formed a joint equity, debt and structured financing partnership in late 2021.

Mentzer has been responsible for new loan origination out of Capital One’s Atlanta office since 2012, and has originated over $6 billion in transactions nationally during his career. Prior to Capital One, he was a vice president at Walker & Dunlop.

Waite was also previously a vice president at Walker & Dunlop prior to joining Capital One in 2015. He has been involved with agency and balance sheet underwriting across $5 billion in loan transactions.

“Charlie and Brad are a well-regarded multifamily deal team that will be an integral part of our continued growth strategy for loan origination, as well as our joint venture with Cushman & Wakefield,” Rich Martinez, head of agency lending production at Greystone, said in a statement. “They will add immense value to our clients from a debt perspective and will serve as important team leaders at Greystone – we are thrilled for their arrival.”

